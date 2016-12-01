JNU resolves hostel space crunch issue

more-in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration, which came under fire for not being able to provide adequate hostel accommodation for students at the beginning of the current semester, has claimed that the issue has been resolved.

The Dean of Students’ Office, Inter-Hall Administration (IHA), said it had received 1,906 applications for hostel accommodation during the current academic year and successfully completed allotments for hostel/dormitories for all eligible applicants. “The IHA has cleared the backlog of 451 seats from the previous year, 2015-16, making a total allotment of 2,357 seats in hostels/ dormitories for 2016-17,” JNU said.

Of the total seats allotted, 1,380 seats are in the hostels and 977 in dormitories.

To deal with the space crunch, the IHA has permitted 226 male and female students as second and third room-mates on request. It has allotted 238 regular hostel seats to foreign nationals, differently-abled persons, married research scholars and working women scholars.