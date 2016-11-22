JNU opens its doors to schoolchildren

more-in

The university’s first Open Day, “Jan-Jan JNU,” was held on Monday

Stressing the need for universities to have a connect with society and children, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Director Ramagopal Rao said Jawaharlal Nehru University probably needs to have more than one Open Day a year. He was speaking at JNU’s first Open Day, “Jan-Jan JNU,” on Monday.

Important tradition

“An Open Day tradition is important, particularly for a place like JNU. When you look at newspapers, you only hear one kind of news about JNU. But when you come here, it is a university like any other with a lot of interesting work happening,” said Prof. Rao.

‘Ask questions’

He emphasised the need to be inquisitive and ask questions “as in the current information age, Google provides answers but does not teach how to ask the right questions”.

Welcoming students, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said he hoped that after going around the campus and visiting its various schools, some of the students would opt to study at JNU in future.

“I hope Monday’s visit will provide an insight into basic sciences and social sciences, and encourage you to go for higher studies, possibly at JNU,” said Prof. Kumar.

Different career options

The event aimed at giving young minds exposure to the wide range of research being conducted at JNU and to provide them an idea about the different career options in humanities and sciences.

Over 500 schoolchildren from across NCR attended the event.

They visited 16 pavilions and toured many of the schools on campus. The main lecture hall at the convention centre organised a session on mind mapping. A session on vedic science was organised by the Centre for Sanskrit Studies, which is part of the School of Languages.

Most of the older school students said they were fascinated by the displays and research being done on campus. However, many students from Classes VII and VIII said they did not understand much of what was on display.

An M.A. student from JNU said they were not informed that such young children would be visiting and therefore did not present their material suitably.

Unhappy

However, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) was unhappy with the branding of the event branding as “Jan-Jan JNU” without the “real jan of JNU”. The union said that none of the elected associations — JNUSU, JNU Teachers’ Association, JNU Officers’ Association and JNU Karamchari Association — were invited to participate in the event.

They felt the much-touted “academic achievements and research accomplishments” at JNU were not due to the foresight and vision of the administration, but due to the student movement, which helped broaden the scope of the university to students belonging to deprived and diverse sections of society. This, they added, has contributed in making what JNU is today.