JNU lecture series set to be made into a book

more-in

: The month-long “nationalism lecture series” that was conducted last year by JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) after the February 9 incident has been published in a book titled ‘What the Nation Really Needs to Know’. The lecture series was organised at Freedom Square to debate and discuss the definition of “nationalism” at a time when the university was being branded as “anti-national”.

Twenty four lectures delivered by eminent academicians, intellectuals and historians including Romila Thapar, Harbans Mukhia, Tanika Sarkar, Jayati Ghosh, Prabhat Patnaik, Amit Sengupta, Mridula Mukherjee, Makaranad Paranjpe and Apporv Anand, have been compiled and edited in the book published by HarperCollins India. Janaki Nair, Rohit Azad, Mohinder Singh and Mallarika Sinha Roy have contributed to the editing of the essays while the pictures taken by students during the lecture series have also been included in the book.

Launch on Jan 25

The 368-page book will be launched at JNU on January 25 when the third series of lectures — “Democratising social justice” will conclude. The second series was on “Azaadi“.

The lecture series on Social Justice titled "Democratising Social Justice" will be organised between January 18 and January 25 at Freedom Square, JNU which has now become a spot where public meetings have been banned by the administration.