JNU administration bats for a cashless campus

more-in

In order to promote a cashless economy, the digital financial literacy cell of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started a campaign to make the faculty, students and staff aware of the use of online transactions.

The JNU administration has planned various programmes and workshops to encourage the use of online payments and e-wallets for daily expenses on campus.

The communication and information services (CIS) will provide digital financial literacy, training, facilitate access to such instruments and implement online payment systems at the university, JNU said.

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said he has also instructed that all procurement process, both official or non-official, be done through the e-medium.

He added that special sessions will be organised by the CIS to make JNU personnel aware of the online system on campus and efforts were on to improve the online infrastructure to ensure that each and every member of the university benefits from the move.

Prof. Kumar also tweeted saying that shopkeepers on campus have already taken to cashless transactions and that efforts are being made to make all transaction in hostels completely cashless.

Volunteers

JNU Rector Chintamani Mahapatra said he has requested all JNU students to participate as volunteers to help those who are in need for learning how to use digital modes of payment.