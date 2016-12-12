It’s time to change our mindset, say pensioners

more-in

Despite the inconvenience caused, the ongoing cash crunch has given 80-year-old Air Marshal (retd.) Kuldip Rai and his wife Usha a reason to rethink how they spend their money.

Before demonetisation came into effect, the Noida-based couple would use “rarely” use cards, except if the amount involved was large, said Ms. Rai. But, faced with a shortage of cash, they have decided to use plastic money to pay for “medium” purchases and more.

Initial hiccups

The couple, who live alone, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes would cause problems in the short-term, but would prove to be rewarding for honest taxpayers. Though they faced some trouble in withdrawing money initially, the Rais are now making do with less cash.

‘A bold step’

“It is a bold step. People who pay taxes honestly should not feel small in front of those with black money,” said Air Marshal Rai.

Ms. Rai added that there was a need to change mindsets.

“I also need to change… Initially, when demonetisation was announced, it was overwhelming. But, I managed to get some cash being a senior citizen,” said Ms. Rai.

Air Marshal Rai added that people who have access to plastic money and online payment methods must change their attitudes.

Going the digital way

“Our local milk and vegetable shops have started accepting digital payment. We have to be willing to try it,” he said, adding that they would be trying mobile wallets soon.

The Rais said they mostly needed cash to pay salaries of their domestic help, gardener and others working for them. The amount comes to around Rs.15,000, which the Rais managed to get from their banks.

“We managed to withdraw enough to take care of their needs, but I would like to encourage those with bank accounts to accept cheque payments,” he said.