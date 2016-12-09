It’s Kejriwal v/s Jung again

more-in

In another setback for the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has objected to two of its proposals. While one of them concerned the vacuum cleaning of roads, the other was about awarding Rs.1 crore compensation to R.K. Grewal - an Armyman who allegedly committed suicide over the delay in implementation of the One-Rank One-Pension Scheme (OROP).

The L-G has now sought a report from the Delhi government.

In a press conference on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the L-G was placing hurdles before his government by raising ‘unnecessary questions’. Accusing the BJP of ‘destroying’ Delhi through the L-G, Mr. Kejriwal also attacked the BJP saying that the Centre was trying to gain political mileage out of the Uri attack and the surgical strike.

The proposal to mechanically sweep Delhi’s dusty roads was announced last December, and again in November, as part of measures to combat the alarming levels of air pollution in the Capital.

Asking the AAP government to resubmit the proposals after looking at them from the legal, administrative and financial points of view, the L-G’s office has asked which roads will be cleaned.

This is despite the government apprising him that vacuum cleaning will be done on PWD roads, the Chief Minister said.

The L-G has also asked who is the competent authority to takeover these functions (sweeping and parking activities) and sought the Law Department’s opinion on the issue.

‘Unnecessary objections’

“There is bad news. Delhi was eagerly waiting for vacuum cleaning. The L-G has put forth four unnecessary objections on the vacuum cleaning project. He (L-G) has asked why the PWD will take up vacuum cleaning work when it is the responsibility of the municipal corporations,” said Mr. Kejriwal. He added that this could be seen as contempt of a Supreme Court order as a written submission has been filed in this regard.

“The L-G has asked us to send a reply about why we have announced Rs.1 crore compensation to R.K. Grewal, who died for the nation,” the Chief Minister said.

CM questioned

The Chief Minister was visibly enraged when asked why the Delhi government was considering Rs.1 crore compensation to R.K. Grewal, a resident of Haryana, while a biker had died in Vasant Kunj in August due to potholes on a PWD road.

“He didn’t commit suicide because of some love or family issue. He [Grewal] died for the nation. The biker will get compensation of Rs.2 lakh as per government policy,” he replied.

Mr. Kejriwal said that he has directed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet the L-G next week and discuss the issues.