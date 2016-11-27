Iranian held for theft

more-in

: An Iranian national has been arrested for allegedly stealing USD 200 from a money changer in south-east Delhi’s Sarai Juleina.

The arrested man, Davoud Zare, and his companion Mohammad Amir, both Iranian nationals, went to the money changer on Friday, allegedly stole USD 200 and tried to flee. However, the money changer caught hold of Zare, while Amir managed to flee.

During questioning, Zare purportedly admitted to having been involved in similar cases in other countries as well. “He said that he and his partner were involved in several similar cases abroad and had come to India to continue with such thefts. They had come to India on a tourist visa 40 days ago and and stayed in a hotel in Karol Bagh,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that the duo had identified hospitals, banks, money changers and medical stores as targets wherever they went.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)