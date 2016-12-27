India-Iran collaboration at Dilli Haat

more-in

Nine Iranian artists will join 200 Indian artisans to participate in the 32nd Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar at Dilli Haat during the first fortnight of January.

The expo will include an interaction between Indian and Iranian artisans in a workshop titled ‘Namayeshgahsanaye-E-Dasti Iranva Hind’. The event will seek to revive the civilizational and creative links between the two countries by not just providing an exhibition of products for sale, but also educating visitors about the creative process.

15-day bazaar

The 15-day bazaar will focus on highlighting the crafts of Iran, considered the birthplace of designed earthenware utensils and home to unique and creative art of metalwork used to make a variety of ornaments, decorative objects and exotic carpets. The products that arise from the collaboration will be displayed on the last day of the event.

Modi’s Tehran visit

Zahra Ahmadipour, the head of the Iranian organisation for handicrafts and tourism, has been invited to India for the opening of the event. The event follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tehran in May 2016 to develop strategic, development and cultural agreements.

The cultural agreement promotes regular exchanges in arts, literature, poetry, language and other forms of cultural activity between the nations.

Dastkari Haat Samiti President Jaya Jaitly, who had accompanied the cultural delegation, said: “The samiti has constantly worked towards expanding opportunities for craftspeople as conservationists of Indian heritage. The samiti’s artisan-members have travelled all over and collaborated with local artisans in other developing nations to create utility-based and market-friendly products.”

Eclectic mix

She said that with an eclectic mix of national awardees and artisans-in-training, the samiti’s artisan-members are stars in their own right and that the samiti has enabled many of them to travel across the globe and collaborate with artisans in other developing nations, creating products that are utility-based and market-friendly.

Baul singers, Chhau dance

The event will also have cultural performances including Baul singers and Chhau dancers from Bengal. Audience will also be regaled by a colourful spectacle of folk dancers from Rajasthan. Arts and crafts from various parts of India, presentation of newly-found craftspersons and skill demonstrations will be presented at the bazaar, which starts at Dilli Haat in INA from on January 1 onwards.