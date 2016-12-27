Delhi

IndiGo and SpiceJet planes come face-to-face at Delhi airport

Two IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft had a close shave while taxiing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport here on Tuesday morning as the planes came face-to-face.

“While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. He said the SpiceJet crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the air traffic controller. “SpiceJet SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following ATC instructions a all times at the Delhi airport,” the spokesperson said.

“At no stage the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft was compromised. All concerned authorities were informed,” SpiceJet said.

An official statement from IndiGo is awaited. Sources said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated probe in the matter.

