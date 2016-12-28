IndiGo, SpiceJet planes come dangerously close to each other

more-in

An IndiGo plane and a SpiceJet aircraft had a near-miss while taxiing at the Indira Gandhi International airport here on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place despite both airlines claiming that they were following instructions from the air traffic control (ATC) “all the time.”

“While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. The crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the air traffic controller. “SpiceJet SG-123, operating on the Delhi-Hyderabad route, was following ATC instructions at all times at the Delhi airport,” the spokesperson said. “At no stage was the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft compromised. All concerned authorities were informed.”

IndiGo also said in a statement that its Lucknow-Delhi 6E-769 flight observed the SpiceJet aircraft in front of it while taxiing and was following ATC instructions all the time.

“Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Captain-in-Command took the decision of switching off the engine and reported the incident to the ATC. There has been no unfortunate incident or a close shave as reported by a section of the media,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, adding that all 176 passengers and the crew were safe.

“As an airline, we rely upon the ATC’s traffic advisory and ensure to comply with their instructions. At IndiGo, the safety of the passengers, crew and aircraft is of top priority — and, at no time, can it be compromised,” the airline said.

IndiGo said its safety department and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are probing the matter.