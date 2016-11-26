Income Tax officers threaten to intensify agitation

more-in

The Joint Council of Action of Income Tax Employees Federation and Income Tax Gazetted Officers’ Association, Delhi Unit, has threatened to intensify its agitation if their demands are not met. During a meeting on Friday, the Council adopted a resolution urging the Income Department to cancel arbitrary posting orders and stop humiliation of officers. It also urged the Department to make available adequate infrastructure, recruit fresh canteen staff, run the departmental canteen with its own staff, and settle long pending claims under various heads. If the Department fails to meet their demands, the Council would be forced to escalate the agitation, the resolution said.