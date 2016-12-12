In exam season, students juggle bank queues, books

more-in

“It was 2.20 p.m. and my panic knew no bounds. I had an exam in 10 minutes and there I was, standing in a queue outside the college ATM kiosk,” said Sakshi Srivastav, a first-year student at Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University.

Staring at a crisis

Sakshi was among the many people trying to find a solution to the cash crunch that stared everyone in the face after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation announcement on November 8.

That day, had it not been for a man who helped her, Sakshi would probably have missed her exam.

She recalled that she had two Rs.500 notes and one Rs.1,000 note, which she has been unable to use since November 9.

‘No entry with old notes’

“I tried to exchange the old notes at many banks. At the ICICI Bank in Kamla Nagar, the security guard refused entry to people who came with old notes. Back at my hometown, it is comparatively easier to get the old notes changed. I will head there once my exams are over,” said Sakshi.

Although her parents transferred extra money to her account, Sakshi was unable to withdraw any cash for about three weeks. “Of the four ATMs nearby, only one has been functioning. I had to stand in a line for nearly three hours to withdraw Rs.2,000. Though I didn’t want to compromise on my studies, the situation made me act otherwise,” she said.

Waiting it out

The demonetisation, in fact, led Sakshi to cut down on daily expenses like transportation.

Until the situation settles down students like Sakshi, who live away from home, are juggling between POS and Paytm transactions. “It will take a while to gauge the outcome. Only time will tell,” said Sakshi.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)