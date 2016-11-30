In 24 hours, Rs.60 lakh in old notes seized in Gurugram

more-in

The Gurugram Police have seized over Rs.60 lakh in old currency notes in three separate cases over the past 24 hours. The cases have been forwarded to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

In the first case, Rs.35 lakh was recovered from a Mercedes near Galleria Market on Tuesday. “Three young men were in the car. During the search, Rs.35 lakh in cash was recovered from a bag kept in the boot. The cash was in the banned Rs.1,000 denomination notes,” said a police officer.

One of the three persons has been identified as Nikhil, a resident of Palwal in Haryana. He claimed that the cash belonged to him and that he is presently residing in MLA Hostel in Gurugram, said the police. The two other persons have been identified as Anurag, a native of Haridwar, and Rajat, a Delhi resident. “We have seized the currency and handed over the case to the Income Tax Department,” said Station House Officer, Sector 29, Vishal Kumar.

‘Exchanged from bank’

Hours later, the Civil Lines Police Station team seized Rs.10.96 lakh in cash from a man in Sanjay Gram. He was carrying 900 notes of Rs.1,000 denomination and 392 notes of Rs.500 denomination, said the police. He was on his way to get the cash exchanged. The man purportedly told the police that he had got Rs.10 lakh exchanged from a bank five days ago. The police said that the man’s claim will be investigated.

In the third case, Rs.15 lakh in old currency was seized from the possession of Pramod Gupta, 35, at New Colony in the City Police Station area late on Monday following a tip-off to Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of anti-snatching staff. The cash was in Rs.1,000 notes, said the police.

Mr. Gupta, a resident of Subhash Nagar, told the police that he had received the cash from a property dealer to exchange and was offered a 30 per cent cut. The I-T Department has been informed about the seizure.