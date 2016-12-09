Illegal mining: court refuses to order probe

more-in

: A court here has refused to direct the Delhi Police to initiate a probe against certain officers of the Indian Air Force and the Haryana government for allegedly allowing illegal mining on a piece of defence land in Haryana.

Special Judge Bhupesh Kumar dismissed a complaint in the matter, saying there was no sanction to prosecute them. “In the absence of valid sanction, no directions can be made under Section 156(3) of the CrPC,” said the judge. It was alleged that the officers had allowed illegal mining in Tilpat Ranges 1 and 2 in Faridabad and caused a loss of over Rs. 29 crore to the exchequer.