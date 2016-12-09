Delhi

Illegal mining: court refuses to order probe

more-in

: A court here has refused to direct the Delhi Police to initiate a probe against certain officers of the Indian Air Force and the Haryana government for allegedly allowing illegal mining on a piece of defence land in Haryana.

Special Judge Bhupesh Kumar dismissed a complaint in the matter, saying there was no sanction to prosecute them. “In the absence of valid sanction, no directions can be made under Section 156(3) of the CrPC,” said the judge. It was alleged that the officers had allowed illegal mining in Tilpat Ranges 1 and 2 in Faridabad and caused a loss of over Rs. 29 crore to the exchequer.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:58:01 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Illegal-mining-court-refuses-to-order-probe/article16779659.ece

© The Hindu