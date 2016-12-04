IGL revises CNG, PNG prices in Noida, Ghaziabad

more-in

: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced revision in selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to increase in its input gas cost affected by the gas suppliers as a result of reduction of input tax credit to them.

This revision will result in an increase of Rs.1.85 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi and Rs.2.15 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of Rs.37.30 per kg in Delhi and Rs.42.75 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be effective from Saturday midnight onwards.

Discount

IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs.1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. at select outlets.

Thus, the consumer price of CNG will be Rs.35.80 per kg in Delhi and Rs.41.25 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 a.m. at select CNG stations across the region.

The new consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi is also being revised by Rs.1.05 per scm from Rs.23 per scm to Rs.24.05 per scm with effect from Sunday.

Due to differential tax structure in Uttar Pradesh, the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be Rs 25.56 per scm, up by Rs 1.21 per scm from Rs. 24.35 per scm, noted a release issued by the group on Saturday.