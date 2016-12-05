I used a debit card for first time: maid

more-in

When Neelama first came to Delhi 14 years ago, she carried with her a wooden piggy bank from West Bengal. That was her only bank.

“I have never had the need to go to a bank ever. But all that has changed now,” says Neelama, who works as a cook.

“I would save a part of my salary every year and then invest in gold,” she says. But when demonetisation was announced, Neelama had to break open her ‘bank’ and tell her husband about the money she had been ‘hiding’ away. What was worse was that she had to handover the cash to him.

‘Worst day’

“It’s the worst thing that has happened to me,” says Neelama, but she recovers quickly to add that because of demonetisation she has now learned to use a debit card — her husband’s.

“For the first time I used plastic money to buy provisions for home including flour, rice, oil, etc., I was not comfortable at all initially paying through a card but now I feel confident about using this mode of payment,” says Neelama, adding that she is also thinking of opening a bank account after the demonetisation ‘rush’ settles down.

“This month we have had to pay more for provisions than our budget because of the long line everywhere [in government outlets]. I don’t think we can afford this life style and would rather buy from the small local shops most of which still don’t use plastic money. What is surprising though is the fact that I am yet to see a rich man standing in line to withdraw money. Though this is a good initiative, we hope it does more than trouble the low-income group,” says Neelama.

She claims that this month she received her salary in ‘instalments’ with the households paying her money as and when they could spare some cash. “I haven’t been able to save anything. Lets hope the demonetisation drive ends on a positive note,” says Neelama.