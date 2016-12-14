I-T raids in Delhi hotel unearth suitcases of currency notes

Scrapped currency notes, which were seized during income tax raids at a hotel in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint raid conducted by the Delhi Police and Income Tax at a Karol Bagh hotel, police have seized Rs. 3.25 crore in old currency notes.

Interrogation of five men allegedly carrying these bundles of bank notes revealed that the money belongs to Bombay-based hawala operators.

“They have hired packaging specialists who pack these notes in such a manner that it was even undetectable by airport scanning machines,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

On the raid, Mr. Yadav said the joint exercise was conducted by the officials of Crime Branch and Income tax officials at Hotel Taksh Inn situated at 13 A/26, WEA Channa Market, Karol Bagh, Delhi.

“On search of Room No. 202 & 206, five persons identified as Ansari Anusar, Fazal Khan, Ansari Affan,(all from Mumbai) Ladu Ram and Mahaveer Singh, (both Rajasthan) were found staying in different rooms,” said Mr. Yadav.

Upon searching, the money was found kept in different suitcases and card board boxes, which on counting added up to Rs. 3.25 crores in demonetised currency notes.

“I-T department has seized the cash and is analysing the mobile details, which allegedly contains details of lots of other hawala operators.,” Mr. Yadav said