Human waste: NGT slaps cost on Centre for report delay

The National Green Tribunal on Friday slapped a cost of Rs.5,000 on the Centre for its failure to file an inspection report on the plea of a retired Army officer alleging dumping of human excreta by an aircraft over residential areas near the IGI Airport here.

‘Levy hefty fines’

A Bench headed by Justice U.D. Salvi took exception to delay in filing of the analysis report despite its specific direction and imposed a cost of Rs.5,000 each on the Union Environment Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry.

The direction came on the plea of Lieutenant-General (retd.) Satwant S. Dahiya, who had sought criminal proceedings against commercial airlines and levy of hefty fines on them for endangering the health of residents. While issuing notices to the Ministries, the NGT had directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to depute a senior environmental engineer to inspect his house for existence of human excreta on the walls, collect samples for analysis and place the report before it. The retired officer on Friday alleged that despite the NGT order, the officials visited his house just two days before the hearing. The matter is now listed for hearing on December 20.

The Aviation Ministry had opposed the plea saying plane toilets stored the waste in special tanks, which are normally disposed by ground crews once the plane lands. But aviation officials acknowledged that lavatory leaks can occur in the air at times. — PTI