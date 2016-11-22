How much waste does Delhi generate, asks NGT

more-in

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to inform it about the total quantity of municipal solid waste generated in the Capital daily.

Petition against

waste-to-energy plant

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Sukhdev Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, which asked for closure of the waste-to-energy plant saying it uses illegal mass burning technology that causes pollution.

The RWA also told the NGT that as per the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, mass burning technology should be stopped.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar expressed concern over the functioning of waste-to-energy plants in the city and said that the authorities should first be clear about the data before proceeding.

“Tell us what is the total quantity of municipal solid waste generated by Delhi? The population has increased over the years, but you are still submitting old data. Tell us tomorrow,” the Bench said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the Bench that the Okhla plant was operating within stipulated norms and that the fly ash generated was used to manufacture bricks.