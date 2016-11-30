Hospitals tie up with banks to help patients

more-in

Leading hospitals in the city such as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have tied up with banks to set up extra counters and collect filled application forms to ease the process for patients trying to exchange scrapped notes.

Chairman (Board of Management) of Ganga Ram Hospital, D.S Rana, said: “We have tied up with Syndicate Bank and set up three new counters, apart from the existing ones, to reduce the long queues for exchanging old currency. We have three extra counters for depositing of cash by employees, doctors, patients and attendants. In the OPDs, five new card-swapping machines have been installed.”

The hospital also has e-health cards facilities that allows a patient to transfer any amount from his/her bank to a health card, which can be used anywhere inside the hospital.

The medical centre is also accepting credit cards, cheques, demand drafts and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement).

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, meanwhile, has tied up with Oriental Bank of Commerce.

“Looking at the rush outside the bank that we have within the hospital premises, the number of counters have been increased. We are co-ordinating with the bank officials to make sure there is no problem for patients in terms of withdrawing or exchanging currency,” said a senior hospital official.