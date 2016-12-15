Homeless man bludgeoned to death in north Delhi

more-in

Fights between the Capital’s homeless over place to sleep, which are a regular feature, have claimed the first life for this winter. The victim in this case — a labourer — is believed to be a bully.

Identified as Manoj, the victim was a labourer who earned his livelihood by pushing loaded rickshaws in Azad Market. A case has been registered into the matter.

The incident happened near the Iron Bridge in north Delhi’s Kishanganj, which is home to several people who cannot afford to rent an accommodation. The victim was reportedly trying to displace a homeless labourer from a spot he had chosen for himself on a railway bridge. The police, who were informed about a man’s body lying on the roadside at 11 a.m. on Sunday, found his head crushed with a heavy stone.

‘A habitual bully’

“Manoj was allegedly a habitual bully who would frequently quarrel with other homeless people and try to dominate over them,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP (North).

Investigation into the matter threw up the names of two people who claimed to be eyewitnesses to the murder.

Eyewitness account

The duo told the police that they had seen another labourer, Amar Singh, bludgeon Manoj to death with a stone. They feared speaking up as they were worried about the repercussions that might unfold if the killer got to know they had revealed his identity, said the police.

Amar Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, confessed to his involvement in the crime, the police added. He said that he had occupied a spot on the railway bridge for the night and was fast asleep when Manoj came to him.

Manoj allegedly tried to bully Amar so that he would vacate the spot. But unlike usual, a sleepy Amar decided not to be “bossed around”. He pretended to give in to the bullying, only to return with a heavy stone minutes later and allegedly bludgeon Manoj to death.