Hold camps to register rickshaws in Chandni Chowk: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to consider the idea of holding a week-long camp for registration of cycle rickshaws plying in Chandni Chowk. It also asked the civic body to consider banning all parking in the area’s arterial roads.

Extortion racket

A Bench headed by Justice B.D Ahmed told the civic body to consider holding a registration camp after NGO Manushi Sangathan submitted that an extortion racket was in place, which didn’t want registration, and that rickshaw pullers were being harassed and vehicles impounded even after registration.

The Bench was hearing matters related to banning motorised vehicles from all arterial roads in the city and redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

Plan to decongest

During the last hearing, it had propounded the idea of banning all motorised vehicles from Chandni Chowk to decongest it. On Thursday, it suggested that before a full ban there can be a ban on parking and motor vehicles be allowed only to enter, pick and drop.