Heroin worth Rs.1 crore seized

Heroin worth Rs. 1 crore was allegedly seized from a woman drug trafficker here last week.

The accused, Chander Kala (60), was caught by a Crime Branch team under the Wazirabad flyover on the Ring Road. One kg of heroin, which had been brought from Bareilly for supplying to one Javed, was seized from her possession, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner (Crime Branch).

‘Lured by money’

Kala belongs to Delhi. The police said her younger son was a drug addict and used to procure heroin from drug peddlers.

Once, when she went to Bareilly to buy heroin for her son, she met one Khan through his son’s friend Mohit, who lured her into smuggling heroin for money, said the officer.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Kala .—PTI