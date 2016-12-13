Heritage corridor launch by January end: DMRC chief

more-in

The ITO-Kashmere Gate ‘Heritage Corridor’ of Delhi Metro will be launched by the end of January 2017, DMRC chief Mangu Singh has said, ruing the combined effect of construction ban and demonetisation behind the delay.

Double whammy

Mr. Singh termed as “setback” the double whammy of ban on construction activities in the wake of alarming pollution levels and the currency ban, saying the two decisions made the task of retaining labourers difficult.

“It suffered a setback in the last one and a half months. Although it would be possible to present the line to the public by January end," Mr. Singh said.

The 5.17-km-long section, an extension of the Faridabad-ITO corridor (Violet Line), was well on course for a launch this December otherwise, he said.

“If you stop work for 10 days, labourers will not sit idle. Construction came to a halt and nobody knew when it will resume. People waited for one-two days and went away.

Work affected

“So remobilising was a difficult job and then this currency ban thing came. One must appreciate that labourers depend on daily wages for their sustenance. This has really affected work particularly towards the end,” the DMRC chief said.

Caution exercised

He said constructing this particular underground section, below the centuries-old walled city, was one of the “most difficult” projects undertaken by the Metro with the need to bring in change in “alignments” being one of the factors.

Trial runs began in August on this section, which will have three stations -- Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid and Red Fort.

Mr. Singh, who took over as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief in 2012 from E. Shreedharan, is likely to serve for five more years with the Delhi government clearing a proposal in this regard.

The decision, however, will be put before the Urban Development Ministry as the Ministry and the Delhi government have 50-50 partnership in DMRC. —PTI