Heritage at stake

Piece of history: Historians say that what sets the pillar apart is that it has text inscribed in the Nagari script.

: A stone pillar dating to the Mauryan empire at the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort here has shown signs of corrosion, with a part of the inscription flaking away. Although it is not clear as to when the corrosion started, heritage enthusiasts and historians feel that a part of Mauryan heritage has been lost.

Transported from Ambala

The pillar was set up by Mauryan Emperor Ashoka at Topra, near Ambala. It was later installed at the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort on the orders of Feroz Shah Tughlaq.

Few know of the uniqueness of the pillar, which is located on the top of a pyramidal structure on the grounds of the ruined fort that is frequented every Thursday by people who believe that djinns that “inhabit” it and grant them wishes.

Uniqueness

The pillar, made of sandstone, is 13 meters high, with a diameter of 65 centimetres at the top and 97 centimetres at the bottom. Historians say that what sets the pillar apart is that it has text inscribed in the Nagari script.

Commenting on the state of the pillar, R.S. Fornia, Joint Director-General, Archaeological Survey of India, said: “There has been no known damage to pillar in the recent past, but investigations are being carried out as to whether any chemical treatment has been done to the pillar recently by the Science Branch of the ASI or whether any other factor has contributed to the flaking.”

The Capital houses another Ashoka pillar which is located near the Ridge and was transported from Meerut. Both pillars provide a link between the modern metropolis and the 3rd Century BC.