Help identify heritage structures: HC to DDA

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to cooperate with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in identifying heritage structures listed in the Urban Development Department notification.

A Bench of Justices B. D. Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar directed the civic agency to help INTACH in identifying heritage sites in Mehrauli listed in the notification after the INTACH submitted that many such structures in the list are not identifiable on the ground.

775 heritage sites

The UD Department had mentioned 775 heritage sites and structures in the city. Many of these are in DDA Park in Mehrauli.

The Bench also directed the Archaeological Survey of India to file a status report with regard to the restoration of Khan Shahid Tomb in Mehrauli.

The Bench also asked why the civic agency is not able to restore the structures the way the Aga Khan Trust has done with the famous Sundar nursery.

Encroachment of park

The Bench was hearing INTACH’s plea against encroachment of Mehrauli park, which houses many heritage structures.

INTACH, in its plea, has said: “The monuments of the park range from grand structures like Quli Khans tomb, Balbans Tomb, Maulana Jamalis mosque and tomb and Rajon ki Baoli, to several minor monuments that together constitute a huge cultural asset and potential heritage recreation space for the city”.

The NGO also said that the park had been encroached upon at several places.