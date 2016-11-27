Headless body of woman found

more-in

: A highly decomposed headless body of a woman was found inside a manhole on the premises of a four-storey building in south Delhi’s Munirka on Friday. The victim is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the matter came to light around 9 p.m., when the occupants of the building complained of foul smell coming from the gutter.

When the police arrived at the spot and opened the manhole, they found a black polybag, inside which the body was found.

“A forensics team was immediately rushed to the spot. The fact that it was a woman’s body was established after the corpse was sent to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination,” said the officer.

“It appears that she was in her early twenties. The only clue we have as of yet is that the woman had a tattoo on her lower back,” the officer added.

Hurdles in probe

The manhole in which the body was found can be accessed by everybody, making it difficult for the police to narrow down the list of suspects.

The building has 31 rooms and houses more than 50 people, mostly students or working individuals.

The police, however, said the possibility of an outsider having committed the crime was less.

CCTV footages of the nearby areas of the past one week are being scanned. Nearby police stations have been alerted.

The police have also contacted the elderly owner of the building, who lives with his family in an adjacent house.