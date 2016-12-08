Headless body identified

more-in

Over 10 days after they found a headless body in a Munirka drain, the police have identified the woman from the tattoo on her lower back.

According to the police, they questioned over 50 tattoo artists in the city and based on their inputs they identified the woman. The police also suspect that this murder is linked to the murder of another woman in the same area on November 18. The first body was found stuffed in polythene bag near Sai Mandir in Vasant Vihar while in the second one was found inside a manhole in south Delhi's Munirka. The police said both women seemed to be a part of an online escort service and are suspected to have been killed over monetary dispute. “Their master was not paying the promised amount to the women. It led to the dispute that might have ended with their murders,” said a senior police officer.

In total three bodies have been found in 10-km radius in south Delhi over the last 20 days, but the police said the third incident in Khanpur cannot be linked as of now.