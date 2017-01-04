Haryana to host pravasis from State on Jan 10, 11

more-in

: More than 600 registrations have been received for the two-day “Pravasi Harayana Divas” at Kingdom of Dreams here on January 10 and 11.

To be organised on the lines of last year’s “Happening Haryana”, it will be the first-of-its-kind event which will provide the pravasi Haryanvis an opportunity to reconnect with their roots.

The objective

The objective of the “Pravasi Haryana Divas” is to recognise the achievements of the NRIs and the PIOs from the State as well as those Haryanvis who are settled elsewhere in the country and to harness their energies in the future development of Haryana.

The State government is aiming at not only highlighting available avenues for investments in various sectors, but also offering opportunities for meaningful contribution towards improving the lives of the people of Haryana.

Day-long road show

A day-long road show was organised in Delhi in the run up to the event on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, State Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said a cultural evening would mark the beginning of the event and four parallel sectoral sessions would be held on the second day.

Significant contributions

Mr. Goel said pravasi Haryanvis who have made significant contributions in the fields of trade and industry, health and education, information technology, engineering and services, art, culture, entertainment, tourism and social services would also be honoured with ‘Haryana Gaurav Samman’ during the event.

The “Pravasi Harayana Divas” was originally planned to be held with the two-day “Happening Haryana” summit last year, but it was postponed at the eleventh hour due to large-scale violence in the State during the Jat reservation agitation.