Haryana promotes online transactions

In a bid to promote cashless transactions, the Haryana government has launched a scheme for people to upload details of digital transactions on a new website — www.cashlessharyana.nic.in — and win prizes.

Winners will be selected through a lucky draw that will be held on December 24 in Chandigarh.

The Gurugram district administration has appealed to residents to turn to digital transactions and upload transaction IDs and other details on the website. People who upload details of cashless transactions will be given an appreciation amount of Rs.5 from the State government, said Chief Secretary D.S. Dhesi in a video conference. Around 4,600 people have registered on the website so far.

