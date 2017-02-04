Haryana okays MRTS proposal

more-in

In an impetus to metro connectivity between Gurugram and Manesar, the Haryana government has approved the proposal of the Industries and Commerce Department for the government to stand guarantee for a loan to acquire land in this regard.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Cabinet has approved the proposal that the State government would stand guarantee for a loan of ₹876 crore to be taken by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) from HUDCO for 365 acres of land for the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project. The project is of strategic importance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed in-principle to provide ₹16,000 crore for the project. Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director Sudhir Rajpal told The Hindu that land for the project had been acquired. The tender process is expected to be conducted during the Golden Jubilee Year celebrations this year. The Haryana government has decided to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Year, starting from November 1, on completion of 50 years of Haryana’s creation.

82-km route to come up

The proposed metro line would extend from the HUDA City Centre station in Gurugram to Bawal in Rewari, passing through the Southern Peripheral Expressway, Global City, Industrial Model Township in Manesar and Panchgaon. The length of the route would be 82 km. The project is being carried out in partnership with the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation.