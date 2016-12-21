Haryana looking into producing bio-fuel from paddy stubble

more-in

The Haryana government is in talks with companies to produce bio-fuel from paddy stubble and also has plans to provide agriculture implements to farmers at subsidised rates to keep a check on the practice of burning straw in the State, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Mr. Khattar was speaking to the media after the meeting of Nation Capital Region (NCR) Planning Board held under the Chairmanship of Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The meeting, held to discuss the steps being taken by the States to control pollution, was also attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Planning and Urban Development Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana Public Works (Building and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh and representatives of government of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Mr. Khattar said that agriculture implements at subsidised rates will help farmers collect paddy straw, which can be used to make bio-fuel.

The CM added that construction work on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway has started and it would significantly reduce vehicular pressure on Delhi. Mr. Khattar said that movement of vehicle had started between Palwal to Manesar and construction work on the Kundli-Manesar stretch would be completed at the earliest.

Gurugram Development Authority has also prepared a plan to purchase 500 CNG buses to promote public transport in the NCR area.