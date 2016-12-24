Haryana Congress against CRPF camp

more-in

Former Haryana Transport Minister and Congress State vice-president Aftab Ahmed has come out strongly against plans to set up a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Tundlaka village in Mewat. He said that the BJP government should open schools, colleges and universities, and not army camps.

Mr. Ahmed said that it was an attempt to create a sense of fear among the residents of the Muslim-dominated region.

In a missive to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Mr. Ahmed said that a delegation from Tundlaka and neighbouring areas had come to meet him over the matter.

‘Promote education’

Mr. Ahmed said that there was already a CRPF camp in Ferozepur Jhirka and similar camps in Manesar, Palwal and Bhondsi.

Mr. Ahmed demanded that the government should set up projects that generate employment opportunities for the youth and promote education. He also demanded that the families whose houses were demolished to clear the land for setting up of the camp be rehabilitated.

Mewat Deputy Commissioner Maniram Sharma said that the land was acquired by the government following the consent of the panchayat and some unauthorised construction on the land was demolished on December 18.

“We demolished only unauthorised constructions and there were no families staying in them. The village panchayat has no objection to it,” said Mr. Sharma.