HC upholds divorce to teacher trapped in ‘dead marriage’

more-in

: Reiterating that long periods of continuous separation lead to a fair conclusion that a marriage is beyond repair and has become a fiction though supported by a legal tie, the Delhi High Court has upheld divorce granted to a woman, saying her husband left her “high and dry with a dead marriage”.

A Bench of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Yogesh Khanna upheld the divorce granted to the woman, a teacher, by a family court in June. Her estranged husband, also a teacher, had challenged the same in the High Court.

‘Domestic violence’

The couple had got married in 2004. The woman told the court that her husband would harass her for dowry, take away all her salary, and lock her in a room before leaving for work. He would also allegedly beat her, ridicule her before his friends, and cast aspersions on her character.

While the man denied the allegations, the court took note of a written apology letter tendered by the man to the woman in June 2010, and marked to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, CAW Cell, Dwarka. In the letter, the man had apologised for all his mistakes.

The High Court, however, said, “no prudent man would write such an apology for the acts he never committed. At least he would never admit beatings to his wife; snatching her salary, or making dowry demands, lest these assertions have an element of truth....”

The Bench also took note of the fact that the couple had signed a settlement in May 2014 for a divorce, whereby they had agreed that the custody of their son would remain with the father and that the woman would withdraw cases of domestic violence and also the petition for divorce sought on the grounds of cruelty. The woman had also allegedly agreed not to claim alimony. While the woman abided by the settlement, the man withdrew his consent for divorce when the matter came up before the court in October 2015.

Appeal dismissed

Dismissing the man’s appeal against divorce, the High Court noted, “we are of the opinion that there is no merit in this appeal, primarily, on two counts— the unilateral withdrawal of consent by the appellant (husband), which rather leads to an anomalous situation where the respondent wife was left high and dry with a dead marriage; second, the apology letter which rather proves the contentions of the respondent...”