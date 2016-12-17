HC tells DU to admit differently-abled man in PhD course

more-in

Coming to the aid of a differently-abled man who was denied admission in a PhD programme at Delhi’s University’s Department of Buddhist Studies, the Delhi High Court has directed DU to give him admission and also pay him a cost of Rs.10,000.

“The respondents [DU] are directed to grant admission to the petitioner under the PWD [Persons with Disability] category in the PhD programme of Department of Buddhist Studies, the University of Delhi...the petitioner is entitled to cost, which is quantified at Rs.10,000, to be paid by the respondents..,” directed Justice V. Kameshwar Rao.

Cut-off marks

The Bench said DU cannot be allowed to frustrate the scheme of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, which is a beneficial legislation, by saying that the petitioner did not obtain the cut-off marks when students with same marks were given admission in other categories.

It also noted that DU cannot deny admission to the petitioner for not obtaining the cut-off marks as the cut-off marks were decided after the written examination and interview.

“Assuming the power exist with the selection committee; in the case in hand the fixing of 70 marks as cut-off for the person with disabilities (PWD) is without any basis/logic, when there are no cut-off marks prescribed for written examination [as it is qualifying] and also for presentation and interview, more so, when the petitioner is the only PWD candidate in the fray,” said the court.

In the instant case, the petitioner suffers 77 per cent disability in the lower limbs.

In May, he got registered for the Ph.D programme in the Department of Buddhist Studies, Faculty of Arts.

According to him, the total number of seats available for the PhD programme in the Department are 14. In June, he appeared for the written examination.

He was among the 47 students who qualified and were called for the interview.

He was the only student under the PWD category to have qualified the written examination.

Twenty candidates were declared successful under various reservation categories. However, no admission was granted under the PWD category.

Aggrieved, he made representations before the DU Vice-Chancellor, OSD (Admissions and Research Council) and also the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Head of Department of Buddhist Studies, but was not granted relief.

‘Discrimination’

DU told the court that candidates who secured at least 70 marks under the PWD category will be granted admission, while the petitioner had secured 63 marks.

He then moved the High Court, where he pleaded discrimination and challenged Delhi University’s stand that he lacked the aptitude and temperament for research-based on the marks given for presentation and interview as one candidate under the Scheduled Tribes category with similar marks was granted admission.