HC tells Centre to fix MRP of coronary stents by March 1

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to fix by March 1 next year the maximum retail price (MRP) and a ceiling price for coronary stents.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal gave the directions a day after coronary stents were notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) as a Schedule-I drug under the Drug (Price Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, making it eligible for price control.

The DoP had on Wednesday issued a notification putting bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable scaffold or biodegradable stents in Schedule-I of the DPCO. The move will now allow the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to fix a ceiling prices for the devices.

The court had on December 7 asked the Centre why the MRPs of coronary stents had not been fixed despite these devices being included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Birender Sangawan, who had petitioned that the rates of coronary stents has not been fixed despite being included in the NLEM 2015 by way of a notification issued on July 19.

It was following his petition that stents were included in the list of essential medicines.

“Govt, NPPA insensitive”

He had contended that the government and the NPPA were being “insensitive and irresponsible” towards the people by not taking steps to fix the price of stents, which are allegedly being sold at higher rates in the country.

He said people of all age groups and social segments in the country suffer from heart ailments requiring use of stents and that not all of them can afford this treatment.