HC reserves order on Payal’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea by Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for government accommodation for her and her sons on the ground that they enjoyed “Z” and “Z-plus” security status.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice V. K. Rao said it will consider whether Ms. Abdullah and her children were entitled to get government accommodation on parity with some of the political leaders who have been granted the same on security grounds.

The petitioner has sought parity with others who enjoyed similar security status and have been given government accommodation.

The court was hearing an appeal against a Single Judge’s August 19 order asking her to vacate a government bungalow. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, however, opposed her contention on the ground of security threat and said it is for the Delhi Police to ensure her safety here. Her counsel claimed that she and her sons were living in a rented flat, which is not appropriate on security grounds as they have to house around 90 security personnel, who have to stay on roads near their accommodation.In her appeal, she contended that the August 19 order of the single judge mentioned no date and time of eviction and “hence the very act of summoning and pressing into service of armed public auxiliary/servants of different forces” for giving effect to the order was in violation of The Public Premises [Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants] Act.

The counsel argued that under the Act, possession of public premises cannot be taken after sunset, whereas she and her sons were evicted on the evening of August 22. Ms. Abdullah has also challenged the Single Judge’s observation that if her husband and father-in-law, both of whom are ‘Z plus’ protectees, could be secure in private accommodation, there is “no reason” why she and her sons cannot be. — PTI