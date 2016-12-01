HC refuses to relax Rs.2.5 lakh wedding withdrawal restriction

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Centre’s decision to put a Rs.2.5 lakh wedding withdrawal cap, saying there is “no restriction” on “non-cash” transaction.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal dismissed the petition filed by advocate Birender Sangwan who pleaded that the withdrawal cap for marriages be relaxed.

Mr. Sangwan also contended that the condition imposed by the Centre, in its circular dated November 21, stating that an application to withdraw Rs.2.5lakh has to be accompanied by a list of persons to whom the cash will be given together with a declaration from such persons that they do not have a bank account, is impossible to comply with and is “arbitrary and illegal”.

The Bench, however, told the petitioner that he had overlooked the modified circular dated November 22 stating that a declaration is required only where the amount proposed to be paid is Rs.10,000 or more.

‘Pay digitally’

The petitioner has also pleaded that payment of license fees/arrears of all chambers in Delhi or fine/cost/court fees and other relevant payment made in courts till December 29, 2016 be allowed in old currency.

The Bench declined this plea as well stating: “The costs/fines imposed by the Court in judicial proceedings can also be complied with by net-banking, DD or any other electronic fund transfer mechanisms. Similarly, the rentals for the Lawyers' Chambers can also be tendered by way of cheque/DD or by net-banking. Hence, we do not find justification in any of the objections sought to be raised by the petitioner.”

‘Will not interfere’

While declining to interfere with any of the Centre’s notification, the Bench said: “On matters of policy this court will not interfere unless the policy is unconstitutional or contrary to statutory provisions, arbitrary or in abuse of power.”