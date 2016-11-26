Delhi

HC refuses to judge correctness of move

more-in

HC refuses to judge correctness of move

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to decide the issue of “correctness” of the demonetisation policy as it said the Supreme Court was seized of the same and declined to remove the cap on withdrawal of money deposited before the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes were declared invalid.

“We would not go into the correctness of the Centre’s policy on demonetisation as the Supreme Court is already seized of the issue,” the Bench said.

— Staff Reporter

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:12:08 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/HC-refuses-to-judge-correctness-of-move/article16703054.ece

© The Hindu