HC refuses to judge correctness of move

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to decide the issue of “correctness” of the demonetisation policy as it said the Supreme Court was seized of the same and declined to remove the cap on withdrawal of money deposited before the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes were declared invalid.

“We would not go into the correctness of the Centre’s policy on demonetisation as the Supreme Court is already seized of the issue,” the Bench said.

— Staff Reporter