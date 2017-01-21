HC raps AAP for ‘surprise’ directive

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on the AAP government for “surprising citizens” by bringing in a new notification with regard to the nursery admissions at the eleventh hour.

‘Play role of facilitator’

“The State cannot surprise its citizens. The State is supposed to play the role of a facilitator and not an entity which causes confusion and disruption,” Justice Manmohan noted in his order while granting stay on the January 7 notification so far as it concerned the private unaided minority institutions.

On Thursday, the High Court had termed “unconstitutional” the AAP government’s guidelines to minority unaided schools to grant admission to minority community students only from the neighbourhood or from within a radius of 1 kilometre.

“...it is directed that the respondent (Delhi government/ Directorate of Education) should endeavour to frame the admission policy at least six months in advance, if not earlier,” Justice Manmohan ordered.

The court said it was “appalled” by the government bringing in the notification at the last minute and then expecting a quick disposal of the court case that arose.

“If your Director can ponder for 11 months to pass a notification at the last minute, why does he want an order (from the court) in 11 minutes. Whosoever is doing this must be living in a funny land. I am going to censure him for this,” remarked the court.

“There is nothing on record to show why the notification was issued at the eleventh hour..It also causes lot of anxiety to parents whose wards have to be admitted in the current session.

Stay on notification

Holding it to be interfering with the special status of minority institutions, the High Court stayed the Delhi government notification.

“The notification, by providing that the admission in private unaided minority institutions be first offered to students residing within one kilometre of the school, has converted the petitioners’ school (Mount Carmel School, Somerville School and Ryan International) into neighbourhood schools and deprived it of its right to administer educational institution,” Justice Manmohan noted.

“Section 14 (c) of the notification so far as it relates to petitioners is stayed till further orders,” he ordered.

The court was of the view that “the State cannot abridge the rights of the minority institutions and the government certainly cannot appropriate their administration till the time there is no maladministration”.

Schools had gone to court

The private unaided minority schools had approached the court saying that the government cannot compel them to admit students who are not part of the minority by following the neighbourhood principle.

The Additional Solicitor General had contended that “under the January 7 notification, minority schools can admit students from minority community and, thereafter, whatever seats are left can be filled by following the neighbourhood criterion.”

The ASG also submitted that by the said notification the government was trying to impose a contract that had been executed in the form of a lease deed in the allotment letter.

The court, however, was not convinced and held it to be against Article 13 of the Constitution.