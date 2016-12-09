HC postpones hearing on 2 pleas

more-in

The Delhi High Court has posted two separate pleas challenging the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes for a December 15 hearing after it was informed that the Supreme Court will hear the petitions on Friday.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini, which postponed the hearing, was to hear two petitions – one seeking a ban on the new Rs.2,000 notes, and another seeking directions that adequate cash be made available in ATMs.

SC to hear petitions against demonetisation

The counsel appearing for the RBI told the Bench that the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the plea challenging the demonetisation and another petition filed by the government seeking transfer of matters pending before the various high courts to either the apex court or one of the high courts on Friday.

To this, the Bench said, “Then we will take up these matters on next Thursday (December 15)”.

One of the petitioners, Pooja Mahajan, who runs a designer showroom, has questioned the government’s decision to allow certain public utilities - including hospitals and petrol pumps - to use the old currency. She also urged the high court to quash notifications with regard to demonetisation that were issued on and after November 8, alleging that they are in contravention of the Constitution of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act.

Another petition, filed by Birender Sangwan, has sought direction to the government to ensure that all the ATMs are dispensing enough cash.