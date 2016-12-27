HC notice to civic bodies over lack of clarity on EWS seats

more-in

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to all three municipal corporations here on a petition accusing them of not making public information on the number of vacant seats in their schools in different areas, especially vacant seats meant for children from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

A Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini issued notices to the South, North and east Delhi civic bodies.

Minimum reservation

The petition, filed by Anurag Kundu and three others, alleged that minimum reservation of 25 per cent seats for EWS category students, there was no way of finding out the number of vacant seats in their “neighbourhood school due to non-transparency and unaccountability in the affairs of the schools run by the municipal corporations”. “No public notice/ circular is put up on notice board or portal of the schools, which amounts to infringement of Fundamental Rights of the students as well as their Right to Education [RTE],” it said.

The petitioner had made a representation before the SDMC to disclose the seats availability under the Right to Education Act on its portal, to make the admission process online and upload necessary circulars clarifying the time line, rules, documents required, procedures and grievance redressal process on its portal. With no response to their representation, they was forced to move court.

Equitable access

Mr. Kundu claimed to be an independent consultant providing assistance to the Delhi government and various other educational institutions on matters concerning education policies, besides working towards ensuring equitable access to education for marginalised sections like those in Delhi’s Seelampur.

He said making public all information on the number of seats and various other issues was important in order to ensure availability of neighbourhood school as specified under the RTE Act and would be a step in ensuring that the child belonging to the weaker sections or disadvantaged groups are not discriminated against and prevented from pursuing/ completing elementary education.