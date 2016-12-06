HC extends stay on demolition

Near ruins: The demolition of the Karol Bagh library was first stayed on November 16. File Photo

: The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till February 21 the stay on demolition of the 55-year-old Delhi Public Library in Karol Bagh.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini said its November 16 order granting stay on demolition would continue.

On November 16, it had directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to stay the demolition of the library, adding that the building shall be kept closed and no one shall be allowed entry.

Plea for stay

The Bench had earlier stayed the demolition till December 5 after a petition was moved by many people, including academicians and editors.

Pankaj Pushkar, an MLA and a member of the Delhi Library Board, had vehemently opposed the move saying the library was being demolished to build a commercial complex over there.

“The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been manipulated using corrupt practices to declare the premises as dangerous now, while in 2011, the same civic body had certified the building as safe, provided minor maintenance is continued. The library is being demolished due to pressure and corrupt tactics of the owners,” said the petition filed before the court.

Rented premises

The library was established in 1964 on rented premises.

After the demise of the erstwhile owner of the property, it was sold to its current owner.

The current owner, said Mr. Pushkar, has been trying to get the library demolished because of commercial interests.

The library is run by an autonomous board. It consists of officers from the Centre and the Delhi government, intellectuals from libraries all over Delhi, members of the Legislative Assembly and councillors.

Board’s promise

Mr. Pushkar said that the library board, in its previous three sittings, had given a clear order that the library will not be closed despite pressure from the builder.

“The library chairman has clearly violated the board’s order. The present board was not even informed. Local residents and readers have alleged that a transaction of crores of rupees has taken place to have the library premises vacated,” he had said in a statement.