HC defers hearing pleas; to wait for SC decision

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred till December 8 hearing on two petitions against demonetisation, saying that the Supreme Court was already seized of a petition on the issue.

“We are deferring the matter. In the meantime what happens [in the Supreme Court], we will see,” said a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini.

The petitions in the HC were filed by one Pooja Mahajan and advocate Birender Sangwan.

The petitioners opposed the Bench’s decision to defer the hearing and sought an early date: “ATMs are running dry. It is a matter of daily inconvenience. The matter is listed before the Supreme Court on Thursday. We should be heard right after.”

However, the Bench, refused to give a date.

The Supreme Court is also seized of petitions against demonetisation, wherein the Centre had urged that no other court except the Apex court should entertain any petition pertaining to demonetisation.