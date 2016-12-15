HC: clean city on a war-footing

more-in

The Delhi government and the municipal bodies will have to start cleaning up the city on a war-footing, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday.

A Bench of Justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar said this after all the civic bodies failed to show to the court that they had cleared garbage from the roads, parks and pavements under their respective jurisdictions.

‘Don’t you clean

your house?’

“You [Delhi government and the civic bodies] will have to take up the cleaning of Delhi on a war-footing. You have not even prepared yourself for a war. You were supposed to take up a drive for a period of two weeks to ensure that no malba or garbage is seen in the city of Delhi. This is your city. Don’t you clean your house from inside? Why can’t you keep your exterior (roads, parks, pavements and other adjoining areas) also clean?” the Bench said, adding: “you cannot even keep India Gate clean, which should be the model for other parts of Delhi”.

“Have you seen the lawns, roads and street lamps near India Gate. Everything is falling apart,” the Bench said.

The counsel for the Delhi government and the civic bodies said that they were ready for the drive, which will begin from December 16 and end on December 31. They also said they have earmarked Rs.75 lakh for clearing the rubble in public places.

The court asked for a status report before January 11, 2017. The Bench also said that the drains should be cleaned and the municipal corporations must provide adequate number of dustbins. — PTI