HC allows Ajay Chautala to attend son’s wedding ceremonies

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed INLD leader Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the JBT recruitment scam, to attend the wedding ceremonies of his son — MP Dushyant Chautala — in Sirsa and Gurugram.

Ajay Chautala has been out on parole since November 28, but on the condition that he would not leave the Capital without permission.

He approached the court seeking permission to attend his son’s roka ceremony on December 25 and ‘ring’ ceremony on January 3.

The application came up for hearing before Justice Vipin Sanghi, who allowed the leader to attend the two ceremonies, which will be held in Sirsa and Gurugram, Haryana.

‘Surrender on Jan. 5’

Advocate Amit Sahni, who appeared for the INLD leader, sought permission for the petitioner to leave Delhi to “attend and perform the customs on both dates”.

Allowing the plea, the court asked the leader to surrender before the jail authorities on January 5 next year.

On November 28, the court had granted Ajay Chautala a month’s parole to maintain “social ties”, but restrained him from taking part in political activities.

Om Prakash Chautala, Ajay Chautala, and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among the 55 people convicted in 2013 by a trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000.

The High Court had on March 5, 2015, upheld the 10-year jail term awarded to the Chautalas and three others, saying, "the overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country”.

The Supreme Court on August 3 last year had dismissed their appeals.