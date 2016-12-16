Gurugram: Rs.34 lakh in new notes seized

more-in

: The Gurugram Police have seized more than Rs.34 lakh in new notes in separate cases over the past two days.

In the first case, a team from the DLF Phase-I police station recovered Rs.40 lakh from two vehicles at the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza in the early hours of Wednesday. Of the total cash, Rs.24,55,500 was in the new Rs.2000 and Rs.500 notes. “There were 1,208 notes of Rs.2,000 denomination and 79 notes of Rs.500 denomination,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Umesh Kumar.

I-T Dept informed

“The two persons carrying the cash said the money belonged to the company they worked for. The matter has been brought to the notice of the Income Tax department,” said Mr. Kumar.

In another case, the police recovered Rs.9.50 lakh from a Honda City car near Jamalpur Chowk on Tuesday. The three persons in the car allegedly could not produce any evidence in favour of the cash.