Gurugram’s Epicentre may close down soon

more-in

Epicentre, the culture and convention destination here, may close down soon as its lease expires mid-January.

Located at Apparel House in Sector 44, Epicentre hosts cultural programmes, art exhibitions, film shows, concerts and plays.

Being run on the premises of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Epicentre’s nine-year lease with the council expires on January 16.

“Our lease agreement with the AEPC comes to end on January 16. We approached them for renewal of the lease, but there is no clarity on the issue. It is possible that they may float fresh tenders for new bidders,” said Epicentre general manager Nitin Mathur.

Launched in 2008, it is managed by Old World Hospitality, which also runs Habitat World at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. Stating that the main objective of centre was to promote art and culture, Mr. Mathur said 20-odd shows are held free-of-cost every month to help budding artists.

Booking requests

He added that several booking requests for dates after January 16 had to be turned down due to the lease issue.

A senior AEPC official said future plans for renting out of the premises were being worked on and will be disclosed soon.

Epicentre boasts an exhibition hall spread over 40,000 sq ft, possibly the largest such venue in Gurugram. It can accommodate up to 2,500 people and nearly 150 stalls during an exhibition. The venue also has an auditorium, spread over 11,600 sq ft, with a capacity to accommodate 300 people, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 250 and a restaurant.

Actors including Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, Shekhar Suman and Tom Alter have performed here over the years. Located at walking distance from HUDA City Centre metro station, it is easily accessible from IFFCO Chowk on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well. Actor-director Aninda Sunder Ghosh said closing down of Epicentre will be a big blow to art and culture lovers in the city.