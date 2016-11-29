Green panel slams Delhi Police over defunct vehicles on roads

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday took the Delhi Police and government agencies to task for not removing defunct vehicles parked on roads and asked them to strictly implement the ban on vehicles that are more than 15-year-old.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the municipal corporations to initiate a joint action plan to ensure that all such vehicles are lifted so that no traffic congestion is caused.

“Have you lifted a single vehicle which is parked on the road? These vehicles are only standing on their rims, have no tyres or engines and are being parked on public roads or at public places,” said the Bench, which also included Justice U. D. Salvi.

Impounded vehicles

The green panel also directed the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority, the Delhi Police and the municipal corporations to hold a meeting and identify other sites that are to be provided to ensure parking of impounded vehicles.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by Vardhaman Kaushik over worsening air quality in the city.

Earlier, the DDA was asked to provide space to the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Traffic Police for parking of de-registered diesel vehicles, including the impounded ones. The NGT had asked the Delhi government to take immediate steps to improve and strengthen the public transport system and introduce buses that are CNG, hybrid or electric ones. — PTI