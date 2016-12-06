Govt to rope in SDMs to intensify drive against drinking in open

more-in

Intensifying its drive against those consuming liquor in the open, the Delhi government has now decided to rope in sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and Revenue Department officials, civil defence volunteers and home guards to take action against violators.

The government has added 10 more teams and as per the plan, a total of 20 teams will now catch those consuming alcohol in public places, officials said.

The Excise Department has so far arrested 548 people since the drive was launched on November 7 by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held a meeting with senior excise officials at Delhi Secretariat here to review the initiative.

“In the meeting, it was decided to take SDMs and tehsildars on board to take action against people who are found drinking alcohol in the open. As per the Excise Act, SDMs and tehsildars can take action against such violators. Teams will catch violators on Friday and Saturday,” said a senior government official.

Getting onboard

Mr. Sisodia, who also heads the Excise Department, plans to get the Lieutenant-Governor and Police Commissioner Alok Verma on board seeking sufficient police deployment. “In the meeting, the Deputy CM was apprised that several violators were found to be drinking in the open at dark spots. In view of this, the Minister assured that street lights will be installed at such places,” the official said.

While announcing the drive last month, Mr. Sisodia had said consumption of alcohol in the open, particularly near liquor vends and in vehicles, is not just a safety hazard but a major problem for women safety in Delhi. As per the Excise Act, anyone caught drinking publicly has to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000 and anyone creating nuisance in public is fined Rs. 10,000 and awarded imprisonment of six months.